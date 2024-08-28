WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,085,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998,773 shares during the period. Nepc LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 185.0% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,029,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,725 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,563,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,595,000 after buying an additional 2,212,982 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,720,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,887,000 after purchasing an additional 966,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,634,000 after purchasing an additional 876,860 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.22. 1,238,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,643. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

