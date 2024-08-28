WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 20,791 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 20,791 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,466,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,904,988. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

