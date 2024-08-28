WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 83 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 540.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $258.43. 161,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,606. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $268.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.80.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.