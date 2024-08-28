WealthShield Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGEB. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $113,000.

IGEB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 167,166 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

