Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Invests $2.40 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000. Union Pacific makes up about 2.8% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.85. 2,449,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.92. The company has a market cap of $150.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.