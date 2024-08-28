WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WEED Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of BUDZ stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. WEED has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15.

About WEED

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases and animal ailments. It is involved in the cultivation and harvesting cannabis and hemp for research, product development, processing, manufacturing, and sale of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products, services, therapeutics, and treatments for the medical applications.

