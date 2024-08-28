Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ: PRAX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2024 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Praxis Precision Medicines is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Praxis Precision Medicines had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,019. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $915.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

