Wendy Thorpe Buys 12,096 Shares of Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) Stock

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Thorpe acquired 12,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.32 ($4.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,542.72 ($59,826.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a current ratio of 49.17 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

