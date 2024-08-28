Wendy Thorpe Buys 12,096 Shares of Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) Stock

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Thorpe acquired 12,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.32 ($4.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,542.72 ($59,826.16).
Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a current ratio of 49.17 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
About Insurance Australia Group
