Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 622.1% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Westhaven Gold Trading Up 5.2 %

OTCMKTS:WTHVF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 8,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,650. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

