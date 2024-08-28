Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 622.1% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Westhaven Gold Trading Up 5.2 %
OTCMKTS:WTHVF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 8,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,650. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.
About Westhaven Gold
