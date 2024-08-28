WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Short Interest Down 78.0% in August

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WHFCL stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

