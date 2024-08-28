WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:WHFCL)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ WHFCL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.47. 755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,419. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

