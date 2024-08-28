Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Up 665.5% in August

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 665.5% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wilmar International Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Wilmar International stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. 32,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. Wilmar International has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48.

Wilmar International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.4044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

