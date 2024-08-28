WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.
WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WTBN opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $25.68.
WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Company Profile
