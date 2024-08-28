WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Up 540.6% in August

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 540.6% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRE opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $145.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,499,000.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.