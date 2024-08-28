WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Up 540.6% in August

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 540.6% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DGRE opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $145.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
