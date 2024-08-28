WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.96

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.96 and last traded at $58.96, with a volume of 474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.76.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $912.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

