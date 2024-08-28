WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the July 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $50.78. 16,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,393. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund ( NASDAQ:DGRS Free Report ) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

