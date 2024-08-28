WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the July 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $50.78. 16,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,393. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $53.10.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Stock Average Calculator
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.