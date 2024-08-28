WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.69

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.69 and last traded at $44.62, with a volume of 4797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.62.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGGY. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $853,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 47,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

