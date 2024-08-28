Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.36

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 1302035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOLF. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. New Street Research cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.87.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WOLF

Wolfspeed Stock Down 12.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,832,000 after purchasing an additional 449,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $308,701,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,045,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,591,000 after acquiring an additional 800,540 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,261,000 after acquiring an additional 352,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after acquiring an additional 147,527 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.