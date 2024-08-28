Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,779,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,792,271. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average of $78.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

