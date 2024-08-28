Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Short Interest Update

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Workspace Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS WKPPF remained flat at $6.18 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. Workspace Group has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $7.13.
About Workspace Group
