Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Short Interest Update

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Workspace Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS WKPPF remained flat at $6.18 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. Workspace Group has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $7.13.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

