World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Shares Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of World Kinect worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,645,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,452,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other World Kinect news, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,083.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,645,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,452,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Stock Performance

Shares of World Kinect stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.22. 179,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,701. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. World Kinect Co. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). World Kinect had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. World Kinect’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

