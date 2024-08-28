World Mobile Token (WMT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $948,761.66

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $119.24 million and $948,761.66 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00039909 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012911 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000097 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,839,552 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.