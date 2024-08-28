Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 28,196 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 329.4% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 159,005 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 930.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 546,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 493,360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.73. 4,114 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

