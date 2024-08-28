Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $216,000 in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Separately, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth approximately $428,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $26.03. 192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.