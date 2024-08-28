Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New $387,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 161,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $4,091,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 122,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:PJUN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.33. 19,798 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00. The company has a market cap of $443.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

