Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 662 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $493,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.90. 7,233,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,526,900. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

