WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Short Interest Down 35.7% in August

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,600 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the July 31st total of 398,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at $1,279,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of WPP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of WPP by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPP opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. WPP has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.954 per share. This is a boost from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 5.7%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPP shares. Citigroup upgraded WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

