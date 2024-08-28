Xai (XAI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $114.98 Million

Xai (XAI) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Xai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xai has a total market cap of $114.98 million and approximately $24.17 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xai has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,264,202,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,419,306 tokens. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. The official website for Xai is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,263,216,485.6685607 with 592,433,527.5617356 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.19882505 USD and is down -8.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $22,236,577.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

