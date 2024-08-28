XRUN (XRUN) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $20.13 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. One XRUN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a market capitalization of $20.13 million and approximately $52,909.74 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,350,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

