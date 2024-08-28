Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the July 31st total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yara International ASA Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of YARIY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 35,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $19.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.