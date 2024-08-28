Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Has $425,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $7,501,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,381,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,064,939. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

