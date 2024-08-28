Zacks Research Comments on BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 84.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average is $84.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.51 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

