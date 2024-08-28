Zacks Research Comments on Medifast, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Medifast in a report issued on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Medifast’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.56. Medifast had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $168.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medifast

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $86.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in Medifast by 592.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 37.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 128,719 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 117.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 389,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 210,669 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the second quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Medifast during the second quarter valued at $746,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

(Get Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.