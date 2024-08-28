Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $168.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $169.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.46%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

