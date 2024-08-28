Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2024

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGFree Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $168.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $169.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.46%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.