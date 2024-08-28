Zacks Research Weighs in on Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share.

PKG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $204.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.42.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

