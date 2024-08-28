Zcash Market Capitalization Reaches $546.75 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $546.75 million and $73.53 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.49 or 0.00056715 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00037790 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

