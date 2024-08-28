ZClassic (ZCL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $600,760.98 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00055874 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00037645 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

