Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Sells $407,047.95 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $407,047.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,386.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 14th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,729 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $249,927.65.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Z stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,803. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 364.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Z

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.