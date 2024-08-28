ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Given New $13.70 Price Target at Bank of America

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $12.20 to $13.70 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 31.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $23.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 479.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 638.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,397,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,148,000 after buying an additional 2,072,715 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,383,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 321,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at about $5,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

