ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Down 6%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) traded down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $18.78. 3,531,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 6,117,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 151,102 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 52,270 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 81.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 40,326 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

