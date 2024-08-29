18,284 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period.

IBDR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.17. 29,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,329. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

