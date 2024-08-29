1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires 1,370 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 164,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.79. 180,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ventas

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,058. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.