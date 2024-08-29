1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires 1,561 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,840 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,327.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,070,000 after acquiring an additional 951,558 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3,094.0% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after purchasing an additional 577,685 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 5,711.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after purchasing an additional 419,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus raised shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,567.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.28. The stock had a trading volume of 181,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,858. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. CarMax’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.