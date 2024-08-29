1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $290,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 67.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,204 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,591 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,147,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,960,000 after buying an additional 962,531 shares during the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,701.6% during the first quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 967,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 950,861 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,567,000 after acquiring an additional 836,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,984,000.

BSCO stock remained flat at $21.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 63,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,789. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

