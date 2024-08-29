1834 Investment Advisors Co. Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,502,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $885,912,000 after buying an additional 429,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Airlines by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,974,000 after acquiring an additional 812,257 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $103,354,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,725,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,488 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.40. 1,343,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,616,845. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

