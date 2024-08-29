19,420 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 156,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 554.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 26,362 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 500,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,052,000 after buying an additional 50,007 shares during the period. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,070,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278,672. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

