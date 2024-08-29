2,066 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Up 6.1 %

GE Vernova stock traded up $11.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.04. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $195.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEV. Argus began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.