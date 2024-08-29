2,200 Shares in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KCE. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 1,788.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KCE traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,763. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.19 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.71. The company has a market cap of $242.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

