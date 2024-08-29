278,116 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 278,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,786,000. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.3% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optas LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 5,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded up $3.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $831.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,403. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $784.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $759.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $850.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,272 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,700. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

