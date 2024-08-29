3,145 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after buying an additional 2,153,295 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,055,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $297,948,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in ONEOK by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,059,000 after purchasing an additional 825,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,795,000 after buying an additional 378,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $88.64. The stock had a trading volume of 214,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,552. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

